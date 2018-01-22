



Scotland women won the first of five test-matches against Wales 1-0 as part of their warm-weather camp in Gran Canaria. The camp, and Wales fixtures, come ahead of Gold Coast Commonwealth Games selection, which will be announced on 14 February.





Scotland started the match confidently and took control from the outset, dominating possession and looking dangerous.



The Scots created a number of chances in the first quarter, the best of which fell to Laura Swanson from a well-worked corner, but the young midfielder was unlucky not to hit the net and finish off a fine routine.



It was from Scotland’s fourth corner of the match, midway through the second quarter, that the Tartan Hearts scored a well-deserved goal. From the injection the ball was switched left before Katie Robertson was on hand to deflect the ball off the bar and into the net to make it 1-0 to Scotland.



It was a delightful finish, and an eye-catching team goal, to put the Scots in the driving seat.



It was very nearly 2-0 in the third quarter when Nikki Lloyd almost scored a birthday goal. A slick Scottish attack down the right saw some nice play by Fiona Bruce, who picked out Lloyd at the top of the D, but her neat reverse stick shot zipped just wide of the target.



The Scots continued to control the match in the final quarter and saw out the game well to take the victory – the first in the five-match series between the teams in Gran Canaria.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach, Gordon Shepherd, said, “It was a good team performance. We were always in charge and the match was fairly one-sided; we had five corners to their one, we defended well and our goalkeeper never touched the ball – but we could still be more clinical.



“The players will gain good confidence from the win. We’ve worked hard during the camp and we’ve done some fantastic work on the training ground. We’ll look at the video, make some changes, and look to improve in the next match on Tuesday.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release