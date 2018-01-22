



Pakistan hockey team on Sunday twice came from behind to hold World XI to a 3-3 draw in the second and final match of the series at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.





Having battered their inexperienced hosts 5-1 in the opening game in Karachi, the formidable World XI continued where they had left off, creating a plethora of opportunities in the opening half, although some uncharacteristic profligacy in front of the goal kept them from taking an early lead.



The opening goal finally arrived in the 28th minute off the stick of Roderick Weusthof as Pakistan goalkeeper Adil Rao's defence was breached for the first time in the game.



It didn't take long for the visitors to double their lead, with Nahuel Salis being the goalscorer this time as his angular shot in the 36th minute sneaked past Rao.



Having conceded their second, the Greenshirts suddenly came alive, opening their account just a minute later, thanks to a successful penalty converted by Rizwan Ali.



Pakistan were back on level terms in the 42nd minute when Adeel Latif's powerful hit took a deflection from the goalkeeper and sailed into the goal.



Both teams pushed hard to take the lead but it was World XI whose efforts bore fruit; Weusthof scored his second of the game in the 52nd minute.



But like before, the young Pakistan side responded again, with the equalising goal coming just two minutes from full-time. Having been thwarted in his first attempt at goal, Naveed Alam took a second shot and found the net this time.



Neither side was able to find another goal as the match ended 3-3 and the World XI side clinched the series 1-0.



Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, handed over the trophy to the winning captain Weusthof.



Dawn