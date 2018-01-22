Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin says he’s pleased with the progress of his squad after taking out the Test Series against Spain in Perth over the past week.





Australia claimed one win and three draws from the series which was reduced to four Test matches after the first game was called off when the pitch was deemed unsafe to play following constant rain.



The two sides will play an unofficial match on Tuesday morning at Guildford Grammar to replace the abandoned Test, with the Hockeyroos looking to build up competitively ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.



Gaudoin said plenty had been gained from the Spain Test Series against the impressive Spaniards.



“Overall the series was pleasing to get some competition,” Gaudoin said.



“Spain are a quality team. Having that opportunity to get matches before the Commonwealth Games was beneficial for our group.



“We weren’t at our peak, but we knew that, so these games have gone a long way towards building us for a good training block before the Commonwealth Games.”



The Hockeyroos welcomed back Jodie Kenny into the fold for the series after she spent time away from the game following the birth of her first child, Harrison.



Karri McMahon and Jordyn Holzberger also did well upon their returns from injuries, while Rosie Malone made her international debut among several highlights.



“I don’t think anyone stood out, it’s early in our preparation,” Gaudoin said.



“I think there’s a blend of people who are starting to hit some good form in a good part of the year with an important tournament coming up.”



Gaudoin and the Hockeyroos selectors utilised the series to help identify the final two players to be added to their 2018 squad, with Kenny, Malone, Kalindi Commerford and Laura Barden in contention.



“These games help a lot,” Gaudoin said. “We’re looking very closely at what we need.



“We’ve got a couple of injuries which we don’t know how they’ll progress.



“The opportunities are there for the athletes to show what they can do.”



The Hockeyroos will play world number eight China in a series of matches in Perth next month with Hockey Australia to confirm details this week.



Hockey Australia media release