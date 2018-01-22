Scotland lost their final match of Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Brussels to Lithuania. The result confirmed a second bottom finish in the tournament, but with only one team relegated Scotland retained its status in the second tier of indoor European hockey.





Lithuania opened the match with an early goal when Ugne Chmeliauskaite hit the net to give her side the lead.



Scotland struck back immediately through an Emily Dark drag flick to level the score at 1-1. The young striker bagging her fourth goal of the tournament in the process.



The match swung in Lithuania’s favour when they scored two quick-fire goals half way through the half. Sandra Adomaviciute scored before Chmeliauskaite completed her double to put Lithuania 3-1 up.



The Scots were up for a fight however and Dark struck again, her fifth of the tournament to pull the score back to 3-2.



The Lithuanians had other ideas and a Nomeikaite Erlanda penalty stroke forced a wider gap between the teams at half time.



Lithuania got off to a great start in the second half with another early strike, Chmeliauskaite completed her hat-trick to make for a difficult uphill task for the Scots.



It was a challenge the Scots willingly accepted and they took the game to Lithuania. Vikki Bunce made it 5-3 as the game neared a conclusion, prompting Katie Stott to assume the role of kicking back.



The comeback wasn’t to be and Lithuania clocked up the victory and Scotland finished 7th in the tournament.



Chris Anderson, Scotland women Indoor Head Coach, said, “We played a team who are very good at what they do and we hurt ourselves by making lots of simple errors, and giving them goals basically. It’s quite a young squad and you could see we’re inexperienced, and we got bullied a bit at times.



“But the players worked really hard; Susan Al-Haddad had a great game in goal and it was great to see Emily Dark net again. The main thing is the players will learn from the experience and develop in the future. I’m proud of the hard work and effort we put into the tournament.”



Fixtures



19 Jan 2018



11:20 – Scotland 5-0 Wales

18:30 – Scotland 0-5 Belgium



20 Jan 2018



10:20 – Croatia 1-1 Scotland

16:40 – Sweden 2-1 Scotland



21 Jan 2018



09:00 – Scotland 3-5 Lithuania



Scottish Hockey Union media release