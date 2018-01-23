

©: Adrian Boehm



Glenanne player-coach Joe Brennan says the side are capturing some of the spirit of old as they produced yet another late series of goals put them in prime position to win Ireland's EY Hockey League.





Three goals in the last four minutes against nearest rivals Three Rock Rovers saw them win 5-2, moving them seven points clear at the top of the table with seven games to go.



Incredibly, they have now earned 10 of their 29 point-tally this season with goals in the closing five minutes of league games this season. It’s a stat that player-coach and former Irish international Joe Brennan says has become a psychological calling card.



“It’s down to fitness initially,” he said. “But belief builds on belief and when you know you have it and other teams know all about it, they find it difficult to close out games. It was something we had years ago and it's coming back and it is a bloody strong thing to have in the locker.”



Brennan is one of the main links to their last victory on the national stage in 2010 but the league title - and with it an EHL ticket - is very much theirs to lose now.



“The guys have worked so hard. They have been hearing from the old team about the glory days and I think they were sick of it and decided to do something about it. We had a nice early run and momentum has become a huge thing.”



Against Rovers, they started on the back foot with the Rathfarnham side pummeling Iain Walker’s goal in the first quarter but only had a Mitch Darling goal to show for their efforts.



Against the run of play, Gary Shaw popped home an equaliser and Richard Couse slammed home before the break for 2-1. Luke Madeley levelled for Three Rock early in the second half and they looked more likely to grab a winner for much of the second half until things fell apart in the endgame with Shannon Boucher, Neil Byrne and Shane O’Donoghue scoring in quick succession.



“It was a brilliant game between the two best counter-attacking teams in the country, an amazing advert for the club game,” Brennan added. “Rovers are lethal at times, are so young and can be a truly brilliant team.



“I have no doubt this isn’t the last time we play Rovers this season and we could end up playing them four or five times in either the cups or the playoffs.”



Euro Hockey League media release