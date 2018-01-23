By Elizabeth Mburugu





Telkom Tracy Karanja(l) with the ball as Multi Media player Shirline Nabifo keep chase. JENIPHER WACHIE



Old foes await as defending champions hunt for continental fame.





Nine-time Africa Cup of Club Championships winners Telkom have only Ghanaian sides between them and their 10th continental crown.



The Kenyan girls have already pushed Nigerian opponents Yobe Desert Queens and Kada Queens as well as compatriots Strathmore University Scorpions out of their way.



They now focus on a date with old foes Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Ghana Police as they hunt for a place in Saturday’s final.



Telkom yesterday trounced Kada 3-0 in their third round-robin match at Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.



They have also kept a clean sheet and are closing in on achieving their long-term objective of winning the title without conceding a goal.



Speaking after the match against the Nigerians, Telkom coach Jos Openda said real competition will begin with tomorrow's clash against GRA.



“The tournament is just beginning and we have three crucial games that include the final because I’m positive we will be in the final.



"From now on, it’s all about Ghana; the two clubs (GRA and Police), whom we play in a round-robin format and the final,” Openda said.



He added that they will prepare well ahead of tomorrow's battle against GRA, who they have beaten in the past five finals.



“We have to be at our best to overcome them. We expect stiff competition from them because they are playing at home.”



Telkom must sharpen their finishing skills, which have been blunt and cost them numerous scoring opportunities in their last three encounters.



“We must work on how to finish our chances because we wasted many chances. We have to rectify that before we face our next opponents,” Openda said.



Against Kada, both sides played to a goalless first quarter despite Telkom dominating the match from the onset. Openda stuck to his starting 11 with veteran Jackline Mwangi and youngster Maureen Okumu as well as Audrey Omaido leading in goal hunt mission.



After a dull first period, Okumu scored her first goal in the tournament four minutes into the second quarter.



The Nigerians tightened their defence while fighting to get an equaliser.



Kada striker Bomiegha Ikiriko, captain Alfa John, Beauty Irame and Stella Nnanna pushed for a goal but their efforts were met by a resilient Telkom defence of Terry Juma, Flavia Mutiva, Rachel Aura and Lucy Wangeci.



The Standard Online