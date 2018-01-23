By BRIAN OTWAL IN ACCRA, GHANA





Telkom players celebrate a goal against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens in Africa Cup for Club Champions hockey tournament in Accra, Ghana on January 20, 2018. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Defending champions on Monday hit Kada Queens of Nigeria 3-0 on day three of the Africa Cup for Club Champions at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.





Goals from Maureen Okumu, Jackline Mwangi and skipper Tracy Karanja gave the champions their third successive win of the tournament. The win took their tally to nine points and they are yet to concede a goal in the annual tourney.



The win pleased Telkom coach Jos Openda, who now turns his focus on the duo of Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Police.



“The tournament is just beginning. We now have three more games, including the final which we are positive of making. We have yet to concede a goal and that is a good thing, but we are missing too many scoring chances and that is something we have to work on ahead of our showdown with the Ghanaian sides,” Openda said.



STATHMORE LOST



However, it was heartbreak for Kenya’s other representative Strathmore University Scorpions as they went down 4-1 to Ghana Police at the same venue.



International Gilly Okumu gave Strathmore the lead in the seventh minute, before Police scored through Ghanaian international Umaru Nafisatu in the ninth minute.



After the resumption of the second quarter, Martha Safoa gave Police the lead in the 36th minute. Nafisatu added her second 12 minutes later, and Cecilia Ofoi scored the fourth for Police.



The loss means Strathmore cannot reach Saturday’s final after suffering three straight losses. A dejected Scorpions coach, Meshack Senge however remains optimistic that his charges can achieve a respectable finish.



“We failed in our tactics, I think the girls were chasing a win after losing in two matches and dropped tactical play and we got punished by Police who were the better side today,” he said.



Scorpions face Nigerian sides Kada Queens Wednesday, before tackling Yobe Desert on Thursday.



In other results, Ghana Revenue Authority thumped Yobe Desert 8-0 to leap to the top of the women’s standings with nine points and a superior goal difference.



Telkom lie second on the standings, with Ghana Police third on six points. Kada Queens are place fourth on three points. Winless Strathmore and Yobe Desert are placed fifth and sixth respectively. Tuesday is rest day.



Daily Nation