

England Women Indoor



England women secured bronze at the 2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championships II in Brussels.





The squad progressed to the final pool stage after finishing second in their initial pool and with victory over Croatia were able to finish third and take bronze.



England opened their campaign with a 5-1 win over Sweden which saw Erica Sanders net a fine hat-trick. They followed this with a close 5-3 defeat to Austria but bounced back to beat to Lithuania as Esme Burge and Megan Crowson were both in target twice.



Crowson was again in top goalscoring form when England took on Croatia and her hat-trick guided the side to a dominant 4-1 victory. They suffered a 3-0 defeat in their final game against eventual champions Belgium but bronze was still secured.



England Squad: Amy Tennant (GK), Miriam Pritchard (GK), Kathryn Lane, Alice Wills, Emma Trunks, Esme Burge, Olivia Paige, Megan Crowson, Lydia MacDonnell, Erica Sanders



You can see all the results and scorers from the weekend here.



England Hockey Board Media release