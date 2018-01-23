

Alan Forsyth attacks Portugal at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow – photo by Mark Pugh



Scotland’s men’s national hockey team will compete in a 5-nations tournament in Malaga as they prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.





The Gold Coast team selection will be made after the tournament in Malaga, which will be held between 29 January and 3 February 2018. The Gold Coast squad will be announced on 14 February 2018.



Scotland, ranked 23 in the world, will go toe-to-toe with the highly-ranked Spain (8), Ireland (10), Canada (11), and USA (26) in the Malaga round robin tournament.



The Blue Sticks will be looking to carry their exceptional form from last year, where the team won EuroHockey Championship II and qualified for the World League semi-final, into 2018.



Excitement is building in anticipation of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games following the draw for the tournament. Scotland men have been drawn in Pool A with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South Africa. Men’s Pool B has India, England, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Wales drawn together.



Scotland Men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re very much looking forward to the 5-nations tournament in Malaga against some top sides, it’ll be a good test for the players.



“Selection for the Commonwealth Games will be made after the tournament and every player has the opportunity to be selected to represent Scotland in the Gold Coast in April.”



Scotland squad

Wei Adams Dusseldorfer HC

Tommy Alexander Reading

Russell Anderson Cannock

Kenny Bain Hurley

Michael Bremner UHC Hamburg

Gavin Byers Grove Menzieshill

Murray Collins Loughborough Uni

Ben Cosgrove Grove Menzieshill

Callum Duke Hillhead

David Forrester Club Montrouge

Alan Forsyth Surbiton

David Forsyth Qui Vive

Cammy Fraser Grange

Cammy Golden Grove Menzieshill

Chris Grassick Surbiton

Rob Harwood Western Wildcats

Gordon McIntyre Wimbledon

Aidan McQuade Grove Menzieshill

Willie Marshall Surbiton

Lee Morton Reading

Nick Parkes Surbiton

Duncan Riddell Reading

Robbie Shepherdson Loughborough Uni

Jamie Wong Qui Vive



5-Nations Fixtures



29 Jan 2018 | 16:30 (15:30) | USA v Scotland (Carranque)

30 Jan 2018 | 15:00 (14:00) | Scotland v Canada (Carranque)

1 Feb 2018 | 17:00 (16:00) | Scotland v Ireland (CHP Benalmadena)

3 Feb 2018 | 12:00 (11:00) | Scotland v Spain (CHP Benalmadena)



Scottish Hockey Union media release