Scotland men to play 5-nations in Malaga

Published on Tuesday, 23 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 95
Alan Forsyth attacks Portugal at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow – photo by Mark Pugh

Scotland’s men’s national hockey team will compete in a 5-nations tournament in Malaga as they prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.



The Gold Coast team selection will be made after the tournament in Malaga, which will be held between 29 January and 3 February 2018. The Gold Coast squad will be announced on 14 February 2018.

Scotland, ranked 23 in the world, will go toe-to-toe with the highly-ranked Spain (8), Ireland (10), Canada (11), and USA (26) in the Malaga round robin tournament.

The Blue Sticks will be looking to carry their exceptional form from last year, where the team won EuroHockey Championship II and qualified for the World League semi-final, into 2018.

Excitement is building in anticipation of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games following the draw for the tournament. Scotland men have been drawn in Pool A with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South Africa. Men’s Pool B has India, England, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Wales drawn together.

Scotland Men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re very much looking forward to the 5-nations tournament in Malaga against some top sides, it’ll be a good test for the players.

“Selection for the Commonwealth Games will be made after the tournament and every player has the opportunity to be selected to represent Scotland in the Gold Coast in April.”

Scotland squad
Wei Adams     Dusseldorfer HC
Tommy Alexander     Reading
Russell Anderson     Cannock
Kenny Bain     Hurley
Michael Bremner     UHC Hamburg
Gavin Byers     Grove Menzieshill
Murray Collins     Loughborough Uni
Ben Cosgrove     Grove Menzieshill
Callum Duke     Hillhead
David Forrester     Club Montrouge
Alan Forsyth     Surbiton
David Forsyth     Qui Vive
Cammy Fraser     Grange
Cammy Golden     Grove Menzieshill
Chris Grassick     Surbiton
Rob Harwood     Western Wildcats
Gordon McIntyre     Wimbledon
Aidan McQuade     Grove Menzieshill
Willie Marshall     Surbiton
Lee Morton     Reading
Nick Parkes     Surbiton
Duncan Riddell     Reading
Robbie Shepherdson     Loughborough Uni
Jamie Wong     Qui Vive

5-Nations Fixtures

29 Jan 2018 | 16:30 (15:30) | USA v Scotland (Carranque)
30 Jan 2018 | 15:00 (14:00) | Scotland v Canada (Carranque)
1 Feb 2018 | 17:00 (16:00) | Scotland v Ireland (CHP Benalmadena)
3 Feb 2018 | 12:00 (11:00) | Scotland v Spain (CHP Benalmadena)

Scottish Hockey Union media release

