By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will open their campaign against world No. 10 Ireland in the 27th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on March 3.





The six-nation competition will be played at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh.



Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, are the lowest ranked team in the invitational tournament.



Malaysia’s other matches are against world No. 1 Australia on March 4, world No. 2 Argentina (March 6), world No. 6 India (March 7) and world No. 7 England (March 9). The final is on March 10.



Organising chairman Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohd Ariff said a quality tournament was assured with the presence of the world class teams.



“Ireland are making their debut in the tournament and we expect them to put up a good performance. It’ll be exciting,” said Abdul Rahim, who is also the Perak Hockey Association president.



Malaysia are using the tournament as part of their preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.



“Malaysia will get to gauge the strength of teams like Australia, India and England ahead of the Commonwealth Games.



Abdul Rahim said Malaysia would play all their matches at 8.30pm to attract more fans to the stadium.



“Entrance for all matches is free,” he added.



The Star of Malaysia