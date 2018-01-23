By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN





National hockey captain Sukri Mutalib wants his teammates to be ready for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, adding that there will be no easy matches. File pic by AZIAH AZMEE.



KUALA LUMPUR: National captain Sukri Mutalib does not want to think too much about Malaysia’s opponents in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on March 3-10 in Ipoh.





However, the 31-year-old has urged his teammates to be prepared for all adversities as there will be no easy matches in the tournament.



Stephen Van Huizen’s side will open their campaign against Ireland on March 3, followed by World No 1 Australia in the following day.



“Frankly, I am not focused on our opponents in the tournament as we are using it to prepare for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.



“However, we do need to get good results as it will not only help in terms of motivation but also attract fans to the stadium.”



Malaysia’s other matchers are against Rio Olympic Games gold medallists Argentina (March 6), India (March 7) and England (March 8).



“Ireland have improved as their players are actively playing matches in Europe. We will focus on every match and hopefully, get good results,” Sukri added.



New Straits Times