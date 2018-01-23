



PALO ALTO, Calif. – In three days, the U.S. Women's National Team vs. The Netherlands Series will get underway at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. Time is running out to purchase your tickets to see the No. 1 FIH Hero World Ranked Team take on the red, white and blue, as the competition is promised to be high, intense and exciting during the four-game series.





To give fans some insight as they set out to The Varsity Field Hockey Field on Stanford's campus, USA Field Hockey has highlighted three athletes from each team to follow throughout the series.



U.S. Women's National Team



Melissa Gonzalez | 224 Caps



A natural work-horse on the team, Gonzalez was recently nominated as the women's 2017 FIH Hockey Player of the Year following a prosperous 2017 campaign with the USWNT. She captained the squad to a historic finish at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her performance included a thrilling sudden death shootout goal to propel the team into the championship match and also helped her earn the Best Player of the Tournament award. Just two weeks following that event, she helped the U.S. Women's National Team earn bronze at the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. Her overall performance in 2017 placed her on the Pan American Elite Teams. Expect Gonzalez to bring nothing but her best to the field when they take on the Oranje. Whether she will be rocking double-buns, we don't know, but her constant hustle will be hard to miss.



Ashley Hoffman | 29 Caps



With just 29 international caps to her name, Hoffman started as an impactful player on the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. She helped the squad to a 2016 women's Hockey Junior World Cup berth, following a silver medal performance at the women's Junior Pan American Games in Trinidad and Tobago. In April 2017, she was called up to the senior USWNT and her solid skills on defense helped the USWNT achieve gold at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals as well as bronze at the women's Pan American Cup. She missed out attending the 2017 Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final as she was competing in her junior season at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. With the Tar Heels, she achieved a handful of personal accolades as she was named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All ACC, ACC All-Tournament Team and ACC Tournament MVP, while recording the program's 20th ACC Title. She also earned First-Team All-South Region, First-Team All-American and was nominated for the Honda Sports Award. Hoffman will be itching to get back on the turf in the red, white and blue with her dynamic skill to shut down any attacking forward.



Taylor West | 34 Caps



One of the shyest athletes on the team, West is no threat to sleep on. In the right situations, she can skillfully weave the ball around her defenders and into the back of the goal before the blink of an eye. West joined the USWNT in 2016 and has already made a direct impact with the squad. She was critical in tallying an equalizer penalty stroke with just two minutes remaining in semifinal match of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals to send it into a shootout. Her craftiness was shown when she produced a solo scoring run at the women's Pan American Cup against Brazil which was featured as the top play on espnW's SportsCenters Top 10. Keep an eye on #11 with the bright yellow stick when she takes the field, you never know what she can do when she gathers the ball.



The Netherlands



Maartje Krekelaar | 30 Caps



A familiar opponent to many athletes of the U.S. Women's National Team, Krekelaar was part of The Netherlands Junior National team at the 2016 women's Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile and had an impressive performance at the most recent 2017 Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand. At 22 years old and just 30 international matches with the senior squad, Krekelaar scored 5 goals in the tournament, earning tying her for the award of Top Goal Scorer of the event with Argentina's Delfina Merino. Keep an eye on Krekelaar throughout the event as you might find her instinct for the goal could light up the backboard.



Pien Sanders | 30 Caps



Similar to Krekelaar, Sanders was also at the women's Hockey Junior World Cup and the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final, but her most recent achievement came when she was nominated by the press and organization as the Under-21 Talent of the recent Rabo EuroHockey Championship 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The youngest player on that championship winning Dutch team, Sanders will be an upcoming talent to watch when she takes the pitch in California.



Margot van Geffen | 150 Caps



One of the highest capped individuals on the team, Van Geffen is a silent moto on this Netherlands' team. Her wealth of experience has helped guide many of the younger athletes who joined the squad, following some retirements post Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Although her efforts are never on the foreground, she is important to the team, almost like an unsung player, not the flashiest but always solid at doing her part.



All tickets for the Saturday, January 27 game are sold out and all tickets in Section A for the Sunday, January 28 game are sold out.



All games will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release