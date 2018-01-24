By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Dutch forward Jeroen Hertzberger is in the running for the top scorer award in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The 31-year-old has been in smashing form since making his debut for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in this year’s league. He has netted eight goals – five from penalty corners and three from open play in five matches in the Premier Divi­sion.



He scored a brace each against Tenaga, Maybank and Terengganu and one each against TNB-Thunder­bolt and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).



Hertzberger is out to increase his goal tally when UniKL face Tereng­ganu today at the Batu Buruk Hoc­key Stadium in Kuala Terengga­nu.



Last Sunday, both teams played to a 2-2 draw in a tense match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



A total of eight yellow cards – five for UniKL and three for Terengganu – were flashed in the match.



The university team are fourth in the standings with eight points from two wins, two draws and a defeat.



Hertzberger, who scored a record 32 goals for Rotterdam club in the Dutch League last year to win the top scorer award, was happy that he had delivered so far.



The Star of Malaysia