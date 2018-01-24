Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Hertzberger a contender for top scorer award in MHL

Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

By Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Dutch forward Jeroen Hertzberger is in the running for the top scorer award in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The 31-year-old has been in smashing form since making his debut for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in this year’s league. He has netted eight goals – five from penalty corners and three from open play in five matches in the Premier Divi­sion.

He scored a brace each against Tenaga, Maybank and Terengganu and one each against TNB-Thunder­bolt and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).

Hertzberger is out to increase his goal tally when UniKL face Tereng­ganu today at the Batu Buruk Hoc­key Stadium in Kuala Terengga­nu.

Last Sunday, both teams played to a 2-2 draw in a tense match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

A total of eight yellow cards – five for UniKL and three for Terengganu – were flashed in the match.

The university team are fourth in the standings with eight points from two wins, two draws and a defeat.

Hertzberger, who scored a record 32 goals for Rotterdam club in the Dutch League last year to win the top scorer award, was happy that he had delivered so far.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.