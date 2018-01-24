Hertzberger a contender for top scorer award in MHL
By Aftar Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: Dutch forward Jeroen Hertzberger is in the running for the top scorer award in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).
The 31-year-old has been in smashing form since making his debut for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in this year’s league. He has netted eight goals – five from penalty corners and three from open play in five matches in the Premier Division.
He scored a brace each against Tenaga, Maybank and Terengganu and one each against TNB-Thunderbolt and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).
Hertzberger is out to increase his goal tally when UniKL face Terengganu today at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.
Last Sunday, both teams played to a 2-2 draw in a tense match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.
A total of eight yellow cards – five for UniKL and three for Terengganu – were flashed in the match.
The university team are fourth in the standings with eight points from two wins, two draws and a defeat.
Hertzberger, who scored a record 32 goals for Rotterdam club in the Dutch League last year to win the top scorer award, was happy that he had delivered so far.
The Star of Malaysia