Squads released for Jaffa Super 6s Finals

Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 42
Clubs have released their squads ahead of the Jaffa Super 6s Finals at the Copper Box Arena on 28 January with a whole host of international talent set to be on show!



Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh have been named in the East Grinstead squad, who go into the finals after finishing top of the Premier Division, while England goalkeeper Amy Tennant will also feature.

Great Britain gold medallist Sam Quek is included in the Bowdon Hightown squad as is their current top scorer and London 2012 bronze medallist Sally Walton.

In the men’s competition, reigning champions Surbiton have named three current England and GB stars with James Gall, Harry Gibson and Brendan Creed all included.

The full squad lists are below and you can still secure your seat to see these thrilling sides in action as they battle it out for the indoor crowns.

Women’s Finalists Squads

East Grinstead:
Amy Tennant, Pippa Lock, Pip Chapman, Bara Kavanova, Helen Richardson-Walsh, Zoe Burrell, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Abi Harper, Ashlie Caddick, Ruth Gordon, Joanna Davis, Miranda Caillard, Elspeth Cockburn, Amy Thompson

Bowdon Hightown:
Kirsty Mackay, Kayleigh Maw, Sally Walton, Alex Shaw, Lucy McNaught, Sarah Ingham, Michelle Liptrot, Tina Cullen, Beckie Middleton, Sam Quek, Charlene Mason, Amanda Ferebee

Leicester:
Caitlin Jeffries, Steph Tirrell, Izzi Fullwood, Kathryn Lane, Chloe Rogers, Kerry Williams, Lauren Turner, Katie Long, Lucy Briscoe, Nikki Laybourne, Phoebe Willars, Laura Khan, Rachael Mack

Holcombe:
Laura Myers, Sophie Eldred, Leigh Maasdorp, Emma Trunks, Aspen Cumming, Dirkie Chamberlain, Phillippa Lewis, Harriet Pittard, Eleanor Watton, Nicola White, Steph Elliott, Tanya Britz

Men’s Finalist Squads

Surbiton:
Harry Gibson, Mark Pearn, Rob Farrington, Johnny Gall, Arjan Drayton-Chana, Hendrik Geyer, Zach Wallace, Brendan Creed, Adam Buckle, Morgan Males, James Gall, Conor Williamson, Mark Haycroft, Taylor Seager-Green, Max Lowrey

East Grinstead:
Paddy Smith, Dan Faulkner, Ashley Jackson, Wesley Jackson, Dominic Bowden, Will Arthur, Tijn Van Groesen, Simon Faulkner, Matthew Blood, Ben Allberry, Ross Stott, Josh Conglio

Team Bath:
Stephen West, Oli Wickens, Andrew Eversden, John Jackson, Matt Simonds, Josh Mardell, Liam King, Ben Mackey, Adam Croutear, Peter Scott, Toby Vaughan, Cam Heald, Sam Anderson

Wimbledon:
Ollie Meyer-Bothling, James Bailey, Ben Tibble, Simon Mantell, Steven Ebbers, Peter Small, Andy Pett, Iain Gordon, Jonny Codling, Phil Ball, Jonty Griffiths, Ed Horler, Gareth Hall, Nathanael Stewart

England Hockey Board Media release

