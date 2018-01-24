Kashif Abbasi





Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa poses with the World XI and Pakistan hockey legends on Tuesday. INP



ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa impressed hockey legends with his knowledge about the national game as he recalled center-forward Hasan Sardar’s magical goal in 1982’s Asia Cup in Karachi against arch-rival India.





In the final of 1982 Asia Cup, which Pakistan won comfortably, Hasan struck a superb field goal after piercing into the defence of India, beating five opponent defenders to net the ball.



“That superb field goal is still etched in my memory,” said the Army chief who on Tuesday met the international hockey players from the World XI hall of fame and the Pakistan greats including Hasan Sardar.



General Bajwa appreciated PHF’s initiative for bringing the world players to Pakistan and assured PHF of Pakistan Army’s support for provision of security for international hockey matches and revival of the national game.



The participants of the meeting told Dawn that Army chief requested the visiting players of the World XI to convince their countries to send their team to Pakistan which is a safe country for sports.



Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmed Sr observed that Army chief showed ample knowledge of hockey, cricket and other sports which was surprising and encouraging for participants of the meeting. “Even, while meeting with Dutch legendary player Paul Litjens, Bajwa recalled some of his superb goals against Pakistan,” Shahbaz said.



When contacted, President PHF Brigadier (retired) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said the meeting was a highly encouraging one as the COAS assured him of all out support for promotion of hockey. “Army would provide foolproof security to all visiting teams and for Pakistan Hockey League,” he said.



Dawn