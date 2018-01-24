Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

COAS meets international hockey players

Published on Wednesday, 24 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments



RAWALPINDI: International hockey players, who have come for the World XI series, and Pakistan’s hockey legends met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday.



The COAS appreciated the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s initiative for bringing the international players to the country, according to Inter Services Public Relations statement.

Moreover, the COAS also assured the PHF of Pakistan Army’s support for the provision of security for international hockey matches and revival of Pakistan’s national game.

During the meeting, PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar thanked the COAS for his keen interest and efforts towards sports activities in Pakistan.

The Daily Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.