



RAWALPINDI: International hockey players, who have come for the World XI series, and Pakistan’s hockey legends met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday.





The COAS appreciated the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s initiative for bringing the international players to the country, according to Inter Services Public Relations statement.



Moreover, the COAS also assured the PHF of Pakistan Army’s support for the provision of security for international hockey matches and revival of Pakistan’s national game.



During the meeting, PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar thanked the COAS for his keen interest and efforts towards sports activities in Pakistan.



