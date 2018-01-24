Nigel Simon





T&T's Solomon Eccles passes the ball during the game against Canada at the Pan American Indoor Cup in Guyana last year. Photo by:Yan Huckendubler



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey coach Raphael Govia has made three changes to his 13-member team which will head to the Fifth FIFTH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany from February 7 to 11.





Following a training session at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on Monday night, Govia, who was part of the T&T team which qualified to play at the Indoor World Cup in Vienna, Austria in 2007, but opted out of the final selected his squad which will depart on Sunday for a one-week training camp in Holland before selecting his final 12 players for the short journey to Germany.



As expected Solomon Eccles who led the national team to the 2017 Pan American Indoor Cup Men’s Tournament finals win, 7-0 over Argentina at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana last October and he will have the core of his team from that team with him for Berlin stint.



They include, goalkeeper Ron Alexander, Jordan Reynos, Aidan De Gannes, Australia-based Akim Toussaint, Mikel Pierre, Kristien Emmanuel, Marcus James and England-based University student, Tariq Marcano.



The three players added to the team who were not involved in Guyana are goalkeeper Karlos Stephens, and attacking duo Shaquille Daniel and Andrew Vieira with goalkeeper Reiza Hosein, vice-captain Dwain Quan Chan and Mark Ayen the three players failing to keep their spots.



Quan Chan misses out due to a groin injury, Ayen has work commitments while a drop in form has costs Hosein his spot which goes to Stephens.



When the competition flicks off at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, T&T will come up against Czech Republic in their first Pool B, match on February 7 from 12.45pm (Germany Time) and then Poland at 7.30pm to close out the first day.



On February 8, the “Calypso Stickmen” will come up against Australia at 3.05pm and Kazakhstan from 10.05pm before closing out the round-robin series versus host Germany on February from 11.50am. Pool A comprises Austria, Belgium, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland and Russia.



At the end of the round-robin phase, the top four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals followed by the semifinals on February 10, and the third place playoff and final a day later.



Commenting after the team’s training session, Govia said he was satisfied with the effort of the players who have been training very hard getting their fitness in over 25 odd sessions to date, and two more left, today (Wednesday) and Friday.



He added, “A lot of emphasis has been put on all their “skills” passing ability and good sound basics and awareness on the court”.



“That type of sharpness will make them winners and once they believe, they can cause lots of trouble in Berlin on the court every game”.



“Our players are branded with a particular style of play, coach Darren Cowie and myself have understood that and we are going to work that brand”.



Looking ahead to the tournament in Germany, Govia said his only bit of worry from his team would be the goalscoring aspect as he still needs to emphasis on impact attacks and clinical finishing every opportunity his team gets.



“The firepower of likes of Mikel Peirre, Jordan Vieira and Akim Toussaint will cause some serious problems for coaches and defences up there.



A confident Govia ended, “This team is combined of good quality and enormous talent and explosive players, the mix of seniors with the younger fiery ones augers well for the two games a day competition”.



The T&T quartet of Alexander, Eccles, Toussaint and Pierre were all named to the Pan American Hockey Federation 2017 Pan American Indoor Elites Teams following their impressive display in Guyana in leading T&T to its first title in the event while Jordan Vieira who plays locally for Fatima was voted the 2017 T&T Hockey Board (T&THB) “Men’s Player of the Year”.



T&T MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM



Solomon Eccles (captain)

Ron Alexander

Jordan Reynos

Aidan De Gannes

Akim Toussaint

Mikel Pierre

Kristien Emmanuel

Marcus James

Tariq Marcano

Karlos Stephens

Shaquille Daniel

Andrew Vieira

Reiza Hosein.



