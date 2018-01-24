Ben Somerford







Australia and the Netherlands will renew their rivalry with a four-match Test series in Narrogin and Perth from Saturday 27 January to Saturday 3 February.





The Kookaburras head into the series as world number one after their World League Final triumph in India in December.



But they’ll also be out for some revenge on the world number four Dutch who knocked them out of the 2016 Rio Olympics at the quarter-final stage with a 4-0 win.



The Dutch haven’t visited Australian shores since 2012, when they were beaten by Australia in the final of the Champions Trophy in Melbourne.



The two sides have previously met 139 times, with Australia winning 72, compared to the Dutch's 39 wins, while there have been 28 draws.



The Test Series is important preparation for Australia with a view to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, along with the Champions Trophy in June and World Cup in November and December.



Kookaburras goalkeeper Tyler Lovell, who is due to play his 100th game in the first Test match of the series, said: “We’ve got a fairly heavy schedule heading into the Comm Games.



“To play someone as quality as the Dutch is vital for our preparations.



“We don’t get many opportunities to play the Dutch. It’ll be great to have them here. We owe them one from Rio.”



The Kookaburras enjoyed a well-earned break following their triumph in India in December, but returned to training last week and head into a full squad camp this week ahead of the matches in Narrogin on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January.



“We had four weeks off after we came for India when we won the World League and went back to number one in the world,” Lovell said.



“It’s reward for a hard year but this is a long year. We start now and finish with the World Cup in India in December. It’s important to refresh.”



For Lovell, he has plenty of reason for motivation having never competed at a Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games despite having almost played 100 games for his country.



“I went to the 2014 World Cup which we won but unfortunately back then the Comm Games was only 16 athletes not 18 (per team) and the same with the Olympics,” Lovell said.



“To miss out last year after playing all major tournaments was a bit tough.



“The fire is in the belly. I want to put a good performance in leading to the Comm Games, Champions Trophy and the World Cup.



“The full focus after that will be Tokyo.”



The matches will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv. You can follow the matches on Twitter via @Kookaburras and the FIH Match Centre



Tickets for the matches are available from $5 via Ticketmaster.



Test Series Fixtures:



Saturday 27 January 4.30pm WST/7.30pm AEDT - Narrogin Hockey Stadium

Sunday 28 January 4.30pm WST/7.30pm AEDT - Narrogin Hockey Stadium

Thursday 1 February 7pm WST/10pm AEDT - Perth Hockey Stadium

Saturday 3 February 7pm WST/10pm AEDT - Perth Hockey Stadium



Hockey Australia media release