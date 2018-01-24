Ben Somerford







The Netherlands men’s hockey team are in Perth ahead of the upcoming Test Series against the Kookaburras which begins in Narrogin on Saturday 27 January.





The 24-player Dutch squad arrived in Perth on Friday 12 January and have been training ahead of the four-match Test series which will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv.



Among the strong Dutch squad are Billy Bakker and Mirco Pruyser who were both nominated for the FIH’s Hockey Stars Player of the Year award.



FIH Hockey Stars Rising Star of the Year nominees Jorrit Croon and Thierry Brinkman are also in the travelling party for the world number four Dutch.



Besides for the live stream, you can follow the matches on Twitter via @Kookaburras and the FIH Match Centre.



Tickets are available via Ticketmaster from $5 via this link.



Netherlands Squad: Tristan Algera, Sander Baart, Billy Bakker, Lars Balk, Pirmin Blaak (GK), Roel Bovendeert, Thierry Brinkman, Jorrit Croon, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Bob de Voogd, Martijn Havenga, Bjorn Kellerman, Robbert Kemperman, Terrance Pieters, Mirco Pruyser, Glenn Schuurman, Seve van Ass, Thijs van Dam, Sam van der Ven (GK), Mink van der Weerden, Valentin Verga, Floris Wortelboer



Australia v Netherlands Test Series Fixtures:

Saturday 27 January 4.30pm WST - Narrogin Hockey Stadium

Sunday 28 January 4.30pm WST - Narrogin Hockey Stadium

Thursday 1 February 7pm WST - Perth Hockey Stadium

Saturday 3 February 7pm WST - Perth Hockey Stadium



Hockey Australia media release