



PALO ALTO, Calif. – The countdown is on to see the U.S. Women's National Team take on the FIH Hero World Ranked No. 1 The Netherlands! In a little more than 48 hours, the red, white and blue will take the field at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. to kick start a four-match series. This international event marks USA’s first of the year as they prepare for a competitive schedule leading up to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, England in July.





Did you know there are two ways to watch all games of the series?



Be in the Stands



At atmosphere you won't want to miss! If you are on the West Coast and within driving distance to Palo Alto, Calif. USA Field Hockey highly recommended being in the stands for what promises to be a thrilling series. Theme Night has been established to help rally the crowd to be big, bold and loud as the athletes will take care of the performance on the pitch. All tickets for the Saturday, January 27 game are sold out and all tickets in Section A for the Sunday, January 28 game are sold out. All other matches are trending in the same direction so make plans to watch the USWNT in action! Tickets for games that are not sold out will be for sale at the door. Click here to purchase tickets.



Live Stream it on usafieldhockey.com.



With fans near and far, USA Field Hockey understands that sometimes it is impossible to get to the venue. With that, all games of the series will be live streamed, for free, on usafieldhockey.com. The live stream video will sit on the official U.S. Women's National Team vs. The Netherlands Event Page and will be pushed out just prior to the match on all social media channels.



USFHA media release