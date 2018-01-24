Scotland and Wales women battled out a scoreless draw in the second match of a five-game series in Gran Canaria. The matches are in preparation for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, and Head Coach Gordon Shepherd will name his Scotland women’s squad for the tournament on the 14th of February.





The Scots won the first match of the series 1-0, but it was a tougher encounter this time round as the Scots found themselves pitted against a much improved Welsh side, especially in the first half.



Wales dominated early doors and forced Scotland to defend right from the start. The Welsh created a number of chances to score in the first half forcing Nikki Cochrane to make a string of good saves.



The Scots were resolute and started better in the second half, creating a few good chances of their own to score.



Not long into the half and the Scots very nearly struck the back of the net when Robyn Collins shot just wide from a penalty corner.



Fiona Bruce was then denied by an unbelievable goal line clearance – it looked a goal all day long but a Welsh stick on the line somehow got to it and stopped Scotland grasping the lead.



The match ended in a draw and the pair will face each other again tomorrow for their third encounter of five in Gran Canaria.



Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “We didn’t play as well as we did in the previous match, Wales were much improved and even though we could have won the game, a 1-0 win would probably have flattered us in all honesty, we didn’t play in the manner of the first match.



“We’ll be looking to improve in tomorrow’s game. We’re not creating enough chances and we need to move the ball quicker.



“We made nine changes from the squad in the previous game, which we’ll do for each of the games.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release