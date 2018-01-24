s2h team



Converting two successive penalty corners, India overcame fighting New Zeland 3-2 in a tough contest at the first match of the second leg of 4-Naions Cup





India played two contrasting quarters in the first half. If the first one was marked by its aggression, the other saw them giving much leeway to New Zealand. As a result, India fittingly took the lead while conceded equalizer in the second.



India, which won siler in the first leg of 4-Naitons Cup, started on a brisk note. In the entire first quarter, the Kiwis had no shots at the goal, proving the mood of the visitors. Lalit Updahyay punched the lead when he bounced on to a short rebound from goalie Devon Manchester to give India the much deserving lead (1-0) in the seventh minutes.



India had a couple of chances to enlarge the lead, but the same goalie was proved to be a Rock of Gibraltor. India's two good shots at goals were adeptly blocked by Devon in the dying moments of first quarter.



As if to say good bye to watch and wait game, New Zealand showed urgency when the second quarter started. It got two penalty corners successively but the Indians could safeguard their citadel. Philip Hayden and Kane Russel took the shots, Indian goalie PR Sreejesh was equal to the task.



In the 23rd minute, hardworking Daniel Harris took the ball into D from deep right flank and whanked at goal only to see PR Sreejesh stretch his left leg and block it. However, the alert winger tapped in the rebound to the other corner to equalize (1-1). NZ continued to attack and got their third penalty corner too, but in vain. The sides changed sides with 1-1 scoreline.



On resumption after lemon time, Mandeep Singh showed his class on the right flank, with clever move put the ball on the marker dot on the deep right edge of circle to get India its first penalty corner. Sarbhit Singh's push was not properly stopped by Harjeet Singh, but he dragged the ball to push into goal, whcih got deflected by the charger to find home (2-0). It was just four minutes into the third quarter.



Rupinder Pal Singh had no difficulty in getting India another penalty corner when he dragged long before sending a powerful flick into other corner of the net, to the left of goalie (3-1) in the 36th min.



Within a minute, Kane Russel struck his second goal off NZ's fourth penalty corner. PR Sreejesh indeed spotted the flight rightly and extended his left hand to block, but the force of the ball frustrated his attempt (3-2). Next minute NZ got their fifth penalty corner, but Russel flicked it high and wide.



Stick2Hockey.com