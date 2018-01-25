

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Sam Ward was named the Hockey Writers Club player of the year for 2017 following a year in which he played his part in winning a European championship bronze medal in August, with England defeating Germany 4-2 in the bronze-medal game in Amsterdam.





England also qualified for the World Cup with a third-place finish in the World League Semi-Final in London in June. Early in 2017, Great Britain won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, defeating Australia 4-3 in the final in May.



Ward said of his award: “It is an honour, but a bit of a shock and I really appreciate it. Looking at the past winners, I am honoured to be on that list. They are some of the best hockey players in the world and to be following the likes of them is an incredibly proud moment for me.



“Internationally it was a good year,” Ward said. “It started with Great Britain winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy. But for me the biggest reward was the bronze medal in the Europeans in Amsterdam. We all stuck together in what I can only describe as one of the toughest games of my career – and we took the bronze medal. That is all down to the hard work the staff and all the players have put in.”



Ward netted eight goals in the World League Semi-Final at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in June to help England qualify for the World Cup. “It is always great to score a load of goals. It was a fantastic summer for me and that is probably one of my best tournaments goals-wise. But at the end of the day it is about us focusing on what we want to do as a team and if the goals contribute to that, it is brilliant,” he said.



In the men’s vote Ward finished ahead of Surbiton, Scotland and Great Britain striker Alan Forsyth. Third place was a tie between England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner (Holcombe) and England and Great Britain’s Barry Middleton (also Holcombe).



Surbiton defender Holly Pearne-Webb, 27, was the women's award winner. In August 2017, she was named player of the tournament at the European hockey championships in Amsterdam, the Netherlands – an award that is traditionally dominated by host-country winners and forward or midfield players. England took bronze in that tournament, defeating Germany 2-0 in the bronze-medal game.



Euro Hockey League media release