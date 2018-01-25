

Hollie Pearne-Webb



Olympic gold medallist Hollie Pearne-Webb and Rio Olympian Sam Ward have won the prestigious UK player of the year awards for 2017, chosen by members of the Hockey Writers’ Club.





The awards were made at the Club’s annual presentation lunch on Wednesday January 24, 2018 at the Royal Thames Yacht Club, Knightsbridge, London.



Surbiton defender Pearne-Webb, 27, is Investec women’s player of the year. She was a major contributor to England’s efforts on the international stage.



In August 2017, she was named player of the tournament at the European hockey championships in Amsterdam, the Netherlands – an award that is traditionally dominated by host-country winners and forward or midfield players. England took bronze in that tournament, defeating Germany 2-0 in the bronze-medal game.





Sam Ward celebrates v Malaysia MHWL



Mercian men’s player of the year award winner Ward, 27, also won a European championship bronze medal in August, with England defeating Germany 4-2 in the bronze-medal game in Amsterdam.



England also qualified for the World Cup with a third-place finish in the World League Semi-Final in London in June. Early in 2017, Great Britain won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, defeating Australia 4-3 in the final in May.



On hearing she had won the Investec women’s award, Pearne-Webb said: “It is a surprise. I said the same thing at the Europeans – I don’t really think about awards. But I am so honoured to receive this Hockey Writers’ Club player of the year award because the previous recipients are such great players. I am very happy, very surprised and very honoured.”



“It is a new squad since 2016 and we have made a really good start into this Olympic cycle,” she said. “There are a lot of fresh faces and it has been a really exciting time getting to know those players. I am really looking forward to next two or three years, and this year in particular with what we have ahead. There is so much potential there.”



“What we have ahead is so exciting for everyone in the squad. All the home nations are going to the Commonwealth Games and then we have a home World Cup for the England players – we are incredibly excited about that.”



Ward said of his award: “It is an honour, but a bit of a shock and I really appreciate it. Looking at the past winners, I am honoured to be on that list. They are some of the best hockey players in the world and to be following the likes of them is an incredibly proud moment for me.



“Internationally it was a good year,” Ward said. “It started with Great Britain winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy. But for me the biggest reward was the bronze medal in the Europeans in Amsterdam. We all stuck together in what I can only describe as one of the toughest games of my career – and we took the bronze medal. That is all down to the hard work the staff and all the players have put in.”



Ward netted eight goals in the World League Semi-Final at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in June to help England qualify for the World Cup. “It is always great to score a load of goals. It was a fantastic summer for me and that is probably one of my best tournaments goals-wise. But at the end of the day it is about us focusing on what we want to do as a team and if the goals contribute to that, it is brilliant,” he said.





Barry Middleton 400th appearance



The voting was close in both the men’s and women’s player of the year awards, which are decided by a poll of UK members of the Hockey Writers’ Club. In the men’s vote Ward finished ahead of Surbiton, Scotland and Great Britain striker Alan Forsyth. Third place was a tie between England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner (Holcombe) and England and Great Britain’s Barry Middleton (also Holcombe).



In the women’s vote, Pearne-Webb pipped England and Great Britain forward Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham) for first place. Another Great Britain and England forward, Sophie Bray (Kampong, Netherlands) was placed third.



During 2017 the Hockey Writers’ Club also presented Pearne-Webb with the Marjorie Pollard Salver as the best player at a major tournament nominated by the club (the European championships). The corresponding men’s award, the Chris Moore Salver, was won by Barry Middleton (World League Semi Final, London).



England Hockey Board Media release