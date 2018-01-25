by Dil Bahra





Patrick Rowley (left) with the late Graham Wilson at Euro Hockey Finals in London in 2015. Photo: Dil Bahra



Patrick “Pat” Rowley B.E.M. has been awarded by the Hockey Writers Club with the Graham Wilson Award for services to hockey journalism.





He was presented with the award by the late Graham Wilson’s wife, Lisa at the Club’s annual awards presentation lunch on Wednesday January 24, 2018 at the Royal Thames Yacht Club, Knightsbridge, London.



The Citation reads:

Graham Wilson Award For Services to Hockey Journalism, 2017.

Pat Rowley BEM,

For a lifetime of writing, playing and enhancing the sport of hockey world-wide, pre-eminent among his peers.

By order of the Hockey Writers’ Club.



Patrick is the second recipient of the Graham Wilson prize. It was awarded in 2017 to George Brink, who has been publishing hockey news from all over the world for over 20 years, on his fieldhockey.com website.



Rowley, now 84, a former Chairman of the HWC and the AIPS Hockey Commission, contributed at various times in his career for just about every UK national newspaper and news agency. He worked for “The Guardian” for 50 years, “The Sunday Times” and was also a former Deputy Sports Editor of “The Observer”.



On the international scene, he founded “World Hockey”, the former magazine of the International Hockey Federation, and was it’s editor for 25 years. He reported on 14 Olympics.



He was the author of “The Book of Hockey”, had the first hockey programme on radio (LBC) and was for many years, a television commentator, originally with Europa TV.



He was awarded the British Empire Medal for his services to hockey two years ago.



Rowley said of today’s award, “I am flattered and honoured to receive this award. I was delighted when I heard the HWC was to name an award in memory of Graham Wilson. That was entirely justified. Graham did an enormous amount to publicise the game, particularly with his regular columns in the Daily and Sunday Express.”



"I enjoyed many journalistic assignments with him, one of the most memorable being to Pakistan. He was a great friend, often my golf partner and always the best of companions.”



