By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan witnessed international hockey after a long time when a World XI comprising stars from the top hockey nations played two matches against Pakistan Juniors.





It was no surprise to see four players from Pakistan's biggest nursery Dar Hockey Academy appearing for the home team: Waqar Younis (goal keeper), Adeel Latif, Awais Arshad and Ibrahim.



Adeel Latif emerged as one of the stars for the Pakistan Juniors. He scored his side's only goal in the first match, won 5-1 by the World XI.



Youngster had created quite a stir as his goal put Pakistan 1-0 ahead and the colts managed to hold onto the lead till the half time.



However, the experience of the World XI proved too much for the Pakistani youngsters.



The juniors gave a much improved display in the second match at Lahore and held the World XI to a 3-3 draw.



Here, Adeel Latif scored the goal of the series. Picking the ball near the centre line, he made a mesmerising run along the right flank and cutting into the circle netted the ball after his first attempt rebounded off the goal keeper's pads.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com