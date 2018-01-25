Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) today announces Kalindi Commerford and Jodie Kenny have been added to the 2018 National Senior Women’s Squad.





Commerford and Kenny both participated in last week’s Test Series against Spain in Perth and have been elevated from the National Women’s Development Squad.



Their additions round out the 27-player 2018 National Senior Women’s Squad ahead of a huge year which includes the Commonwealth Games in April and World Cup in July-August.



Commerford, 23, is a midfielder/striker who hails from Canberra and originally played for Ulladulla Jets. She re-located to Perth to chase a career with the Hockeyroos, having been part of last year’s National Women’s Development Squad.



Wamuran product Kenny, 30, returns to the Hockeyroos set-up having made 186 appearances and scored 100 goals, including the late equaliser in the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal match, before taking time away from the game after the 2016 Rio Olympics to start a family.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “Kalindi had solid performances against Spain. She has a real strength on the ball, a solid passing range in the midfield and very good fitness levels.



“Jodie was also solid in the Spain series. She displayed an understanding of what we’re doing and her experience was demonstrated in the matches. She also adds another dimension to our penalty corner options.



“It’s great now to have our 27-player squad formalised for 2018, before we move on to selection for the 18-player team for the Commonwealth Games.”



The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will take place from 5-14 April. The Hockeyroos are pooled with New Zealand, Canada, Ghana and Scotland.



SQUAD LIST

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Jane-Anne Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Canberra, ACT)

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD)

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD)

Emily Hurtz (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA)

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW)

Gabrielle Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Madi Ratcliffe (Warrnambool, VIC)

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA)

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Hockey Australia media release