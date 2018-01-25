



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Class. After the last induction in 2016, the organization is thrilled to celebrate the outstanding honors and prestigious achievements of those individuals who have given back to the game to help grow the sport in the United States.





The 2018 USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame and Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, March 17 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel in Baltimore, Md. This exciting opportunity falls during the inaugural USA Field Hockey Summit, presented by AstroTurf, and will definitely be a memorable experience. For the 2018 edition, USA Field Hockey has created several additional awards to more broadly recognize, honor and celebrate individuals across the hockey community whose contributions have made a major and lasting impact on the game of field hockey in the United States. These award winners were voted on by fans and will be recognized at the ceremony.



Over the next few weeks prior to the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame and Awards Gala, we will be honoring each of the 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees, Honorary Members and Award Winners.

Join USA Field Hockey members, coaches, umpires, fans and your friends in honoring our sport's finest by purchasing a ticket by clicking here.



2018 Hall of Fame Inductees:



Steve Danielson

Keli Smith Puzo

Amy Tran Swenson



2018 Hall of Fame Honorary Members:



Helen Allen

Barb Carriero



2018 USA Field Hockey Humanitarian Award Winner:



Jean Lipski



USFHA media release