



PALO ALTO, Calif. - The U.S. Women's National Team vs. The Netherlands not only marks both squad's first international competition of the year, but it marks the first-ever ticketed series in Palo Alto, Calif. In the past, the USWNT has played friendly matches in Southern California at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center but all of them have been closed to the public. To aid in the organization's first-leg of the mission statement, this four-game series will help Grow the Game in an ever developing region.





Along each step of the way, Stanford University has been prominent for this series. It is a a staple in the Bay Area for field hockey enthusiasts as well in USA Field Hockey's Region 11. As the USWNT's 2018 competition schedule kicks off in the Golden State, so too does a little piece of history. The first-ever ticketed event of its kind on the West Coast is poised to have a significant impact in future growth of field hockey, beginning with a giant exclamation mark on the road to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018. While the location may change, the goal is the same on home turf!



All that is missing is you!



All tickets for the Saturday, January 27 game are sold out and all tickets in Section A for the Sunday, January 28 game are sold out. All other matches are trending in the same direction. Tickets will be for sale at the door for remaining games that are not sold out.



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS



To help rally the crowd to be big, bold and loud throughout the four-game event, Theme Nights have been established. Click here to view the nights and join in on the fun.



All games will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release