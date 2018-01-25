By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) clawed their way back to hold Terengganu to a 1-1 draw in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The university team, who have never beaten the east coast team since making their debut in the MHL in 2011, bounced back from a goal down to share a point at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.



Terengganu took the lead off a field attempt by national forward Faizal Saari in the 34th minute.



UniKL, who drew 2-2 in the first round match against Terengganu last Sunday, managed to equalise through Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin in the 51st minute off a field goal.



UniKL, who did not have the services of two players – Australian Tim Deavin and Ashran Hamsani, pushed their forwards in search of the winning goal but their efforts failed to materialise.



Deavin was suspended one match for collecting eight demerit points and Ashran was down with a hamstring injury.



UniKL skipper Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil was back in action after recovering from a hip injury and he put up an inspiring show.



Terengganu lead the six-team Premier Division standings with 12 points from six matches while UniKL are in fourth spot with nine points from two wins, three draws and one defeat.







