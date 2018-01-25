By BRIAN OTWAL IN ACCRA, GHANA



Champions Telkom on Wednesday remained on course to clinch a record 10th Africa Cup for Club Champions hockey title after edging out Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) 1-0 on day six of the competition.





Veteran defender Terry Juma’s strike a minute to the end settled the tight contest at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.



The win moved Telkom top of the standings with 12 points after four matches and they are yet to concede a goal in the competition. The Kenyan side now need to avoid defeat in their final match against Ghana Police on Thursday to seal their place in Saturday’s final.



GRA dropped to second with nine points, same as rivals Ghana Police, who thrashed Yobe Desert Queens 4-0 in earlier match. GRA face Kada Queens from Nigeria in their final match.



The top two teams at the end of the preliminary round will clash in Saturday’s final.



Telkom coach Jos Openda was pleased with the result and called on his charges to finish the job against Ghana Police.



“We managed to overcome a tough team that was backed by a huge home support. The team played according to instructions and we are well on course to retain the title,” Openda said.



In Wednesday’s match, Telkom dominated early proceedings but could not sound the boards with Jackline Mwangi, Audrey Omaido and Juma all missing chances as the teams headed to halftime goalless.



After the break, GRA buoyed by their home support, pushed for the opening goal but forwards Coffein Erstina,Vivian Narkuor and Sarfoa Owusu’s could not find a way past the Telkom defence marshalled by Juma, Lucy Wangeci and Flavia Mutiva.



REMAINED UNBEATEN



Both teams pressed for a winner in the fourth quarter with Telkom wasting two short corners, while Cynthia Anyango saved brilliantly from Narkuor. With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Telkom won another short corner and this time they were not to be denied as Juma connected well with Mutiva’s dragged corner to give her side the three points.



The win saw Telkom preserve their unbeaten run against the Ghanaians at the continental club showpiece. Telkom had won their previous five meetings prior to Wednesday’s clash.



The battle for the men’s title is shaping out to be between defending champions Eastern Company and El Sharkia both from Egypt.



El Sharkia lead the table with seven points same as their compatriots, but the latter have a superior goal difference.



Niger Flickers and GRA men are third and fourth respectively on four points each, while Ghana Trustees lying fifth on three points.



Daily Nation