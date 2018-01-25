

Photo by Nicholas Evrard



Scotland women defeated Wales 1-0 in the third test of five in Gran Canaria as part of the squad’s preparation for Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.





The Scots got off to a flyer and took the lead early doors. The ball was slipped to Karin Belch and she picked out Katie Robertson who deflected the ball into the roof of the net. It was another good goal for Robertson who was also on target in Scotland’s 1-0 over Wales in the first match of the series.



Laura Swanson played up front in this match and enjoyed a good outing in attack, getting into good positions and had a few chances to score. Swanson’s first chance was in the opening quarter; forcing the keeper to make a good diving save.



Charlotte Watson also looked lively throughout the third test. Watson came close to scoring, but another good diving save denied the Scotland striker – the keeper reached with her left pad to deny Watson from a back edge shot.



Ali Howie was next to come close when she had a shot saved on the line by a Welsh defender as Scotland went hunting for more goals.



Swanson fired a good effort over the bar in the third quarter before Nikki Lloyd had a good shot saved from a narrow angle.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “The first half was really good performance, we played with great tempo.



“In general, the first and third quarters were very good – we dominated and looked dangerous. The second and fourth quarters were more even, but Amy Gibson in goal didn’t touch the ball once during the game. We’ve defended very well in all the matches so far. We’ve also had periods of good attacking play, especially today and in the first game.



“We’re looking forward to the next match, we’ll make changes to give players opportunities to stand out for selection. This time we’ll be looking to kick on from the win and see more improvement in the next match.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release