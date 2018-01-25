By Olivia Caldwell





New Zealand's Hugo Inglis was unable to get the win in his 200th match for the Black Sticks. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks lamented lost opportunities in a 3-2 defeat to India in the second round of the Four Nations hockey tournament.





Failed penalty corner attempts and confusion in the defensive circle have left the Black Sticks ruing what could have been on Wednesday night.



India were able to slot the few opportunities, they had while the Black Sticks struggled to find form in what were hot conditions at Hamilton's Gallagher Hockey Centre.



Double centurion Hugo Inglis put the loss down to not being clinical and letting chances go begging in the attacking circle.



"Yeah, a bit disappointing not to get the result, they're a tough side and they're a team that's improving and dangerous on the counter attack."



Player of the first round, Marcus Child, was back in form on the flank in the early stages with breaks along with Nick Ross in the midfield, who connected with Child and Inglis. The trio showed their collective experienced throughout the match.



The Black Sticks were dominant and directed play in the first half, however India were the first to strike seven minutes in through a loose ball in the circle deflected by striker Lalit Upadhyay.



The Indians nearly struck twice within minutes, however Kiwi goalkeeper Devon Manchester saved several shots on goal to keep the Black Sticks in the first quarter.



The Aucklander has been a main stayer for the Black Sticks with over 110 caps for the side and will be a huge influence on the Black Sticks chances at the Commonwealth Games.



However he was subbed off for the second half by coach Darren Smith, which changed the momentum of the match.



Stalwart Stephen Jenness was in his usual solid form feeding his forwards some good opportunity ball in the circle, however the strikers were unable to convert any of the long ball sent to the circle and slotted only one of their penalty corner opportunities in the entire match.



Daniel Harris was able to get the first reward in general play after some great lead up play by Inglis who beat three players in the circle in his 200th match.



Inglis again showed why he has been a constant selection, easing his way into the circle to force a penalty corner off some clumsy Indian defence. Inglis on the post was unlucky not to get a stick on a well fed ball to the right post from Shea McAleese - the third penalty corner to go begging.



Danger player and Indian midfielder Rupinder Singh proved difficult near the circle and gave India another attacking opportunity through a penalty corner early in the third quarter. The Black Sticks found themselves confused and the ball was slotted in the back of the net past reserve goalkeeper George Enerson.



Shortly after Singh nailed his drag flick straight past Enerson to take a healthy 3-2 lead and leave New Zealand in doubt. They were able to strike back shortly after through Kane Russell on their only successful penalty corner.



India dropped the intensity after this and the Black Sticks received another penalty corner opportunity, which went high and wide, just as the home side's chances of a win.



Earlier, Olympic first round winners and silver medallist Belgium overcame Japan 3-2.



BLACK STICKS: 2 (Daniel Harris, Kane Russell)

INDIA: 3 (Lalit Upadhyay, Harjeet Singh, Rupinder Singh)

Halftime: 1-1



BELGIUM: 3 (Loick Luypaert, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns)

JAPAN: 2 (Koji Yamasaki, Tsubasa Yamamizu)

Halftime: Belgium 3-1



