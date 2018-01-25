By Christopher Reive





Kane Russell was strong in the Black Sticks' loss to India. Photo / Photosport.



A frantic finish wasn't enough for the Black Sticks to topple India, falling 3-2 in the opening match of their Four Nations campaign in Hamilton on Wednesday.





After finishing in third at the competition in Tauranga last week, the Black Sticks eyed a strong start against Tauranga's runners-up.



However, it was the Indian side who got on the board first, scoring from a penalty corner seven minutes into the match.



Down by one after the opening 15 minutes, the Black Sticks hit back through Daniel Harris who tapped a rebounded shot from Hugo Inglis into an open net.



The sides were locked at 1-1 headed into halftime, but two goals from penalty corners gave India a two-goal buffer in the third quarter.



The New Zealand side needed to be the next to score to have a chance of staying in the match and thanks to Kane Russell, they were.



Russell scored from a penalty corner to bring his side within one goal with a quarter to play.



Despite the New Zealand side pushing numbers forward and launching a number of promising attacks, the equalising goal eluded them as they were handed a one-goal defeat.



Earlier in the day, Belgium survived a scare against Japan, also winning 3-2.



The tournament continues on Thursday with India facing Belgium before the Black Sticks take on Japan.



The New Zealand Herald