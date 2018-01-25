Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks fall in Four Nations tournament opener

Published on Thursday, 25 January 2018
By Christopher Reive


Kane Russell was strong in the Black Sticks' loss to India. Photo / Photosport.

A frantic finish wasn't enough for the Black Sticks to topple India, falling 3-2 in the opening match of their Four Nations campaign in Hamilton on Wednesday.



After finishing in third at the competition in Tauranga last week, the Black Sticks eyed a strong start against Tauranga's runners-up.

However, it was the Indian side who got on the board first, scoring from a penalty corner seven minutes into the match.

Down by one after the opening 15 minutes, the Black Sticks hit back through Daniel Harris who tapped a rebounded shot from Hugo Inglis into an open net.

The sides were locked at 1-1 headed into halftime, but two goals from penalty corners gave India a two-goal buffer in the third quarter.

The New Zealand side needed to be the next to score to have a chance of staying in the match and thanks to Kane Russell, they were.

Russell scored from a penalty corner to bring his side within one goal with a quarter to play.

Despite the New Zealand side pushing numbers forward and launching a number of promising attacks, the equalising goal eluded them as they were handed a one-goal defeat.

Earlier in the day, Belgium survived a scare against Japan, also winning 3-2.

The tournament continues on Thursday with India facing Belgium before the Black Sticks take on Japan.

The New Zealand Herald

