

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to India on opening day at the University of Waikato Four Nations in Hamilton.





With the game locked up 1-1 at halftime, runners up from the Tauranga leg of the series India took advantage with two quick goals in the third quarter which ultimately proved the difference.



Striker Hugo Inglis celebrated a fantastic milestone with his 200th international appearance for New Zealand at just 26 years old.



Man of the moment Inglis said it was nice to bring up his 200th in front of a home crowd but bittersweet given the result.



“It’s a nice achievement personally but disappointing that we weren’t able to come away with the result tonight,” he said.



“They’re a tough side with great skills and dangerous on the counter attack so we need to find a way to not allow them to be so clinical.



“We’re looking forward to getting stuck in against Japan and are looking forward to the challenge.”



India struck first in the seventh minute when Lalit Upadhyay found the ball at his feet in the circle and slipped one past goalkeeper Devon Manchester.



The Kiwis equalised midway through the second quarter with Daniel Harris sweeping a deflection into goal following the initial shot from Inglis.



India surged ahead early in the second half with two quick-fire penalty corner goals from Harjeet Singh and Rupinder Singh.



The Black Sticks were still well in the contest when they pulled the visitors’ lead back within one goal in the 37th minute through a strong Kane Russell penalty corner drag flick.



Despite pouring on the pressure in the final 20 minutes, New Zealand weren’t able to find a way through the Indian defence for the levelling blow.



The Vantage Black Sticks go up against Japan at 7:30pm tomorrow night, following the Belgium vs India match at 5:45pm.



Both tests will be streamed live and then available on demand through the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (facebook.com/nzblacksticks).



Tickets are still available online through www.dashtickets.co.nz or at the gate.



DAY ONE RESULTS – GALLAGHER HOCKEY CENTRE, HAMILTON



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS: 2 (Daniel Harris, Kane Russell)

INDIA: 3 (Lalit Upadhyay, Harjeet Singh, Rupinder Singh)

Halftime: 1-1



BELGIUM: 3 (Loick Luypaert, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns)

JAPAN: 2 (Koji Yamasaki, Tsubasa Yamamizu)

Halftime: Belgium 3-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release