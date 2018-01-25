NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team registered a thrilling 5-4 win over Rio Olympic silver-medallists Belgium in their second match at the second-leg of Four-Nation Invitational Tournament, on Wednesday.





With this win, India are in the pole position to book a place in the gold medal match.



After defeating New Zealand 3-2 yesterday, India got the better of their higher-ranked opponents, courtesy two goals from drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh. Rupinder opened the account for India in the 4th minute with the first of his two PC conversions.



India got five penalty corners in total in the match and even though Rupinder's shot was blocked three times, two of those deflections were capitalised by the Indian forwards that resulted in two goals.



The winning goal was struck by the youngster Dilpreet Singh in the 59th minute. Lalit Upadhay and Harmanpreet Sigh were the other two scorers for India.



The Times of India