Fighting Indians managed to scale never-say-die Belgium 5-4 today at Hamilton in the 4-Nations Invitation Cup. India took lead twice (1-0, 4-3) only to see the valiant rival come out with a new trick in their bag to equalize every time. When in the last moments, young Dilpreet Singh tapped in a pass from Ramandeep Singh, it stood uneroded to give Indians a first full-time win over neo-powers Belgium in many years.





As expected, the encounter was entertaining with goals flowing from both side easily, enthralling the crowd. India took the lead with Rupinder Pal converting its first Penalty Corner in the fourth minute, and then he struck again off India's 3rd penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Lalit Upadhyay, Haramanpreet Singh, and the young Dilipreet were other scorers for India.



Belgium matched every Indian goal with a innovation in its penalty corner conversion techniques.



A reckless tackle on a speeding Indian forward proved fatal for Tauranga leg of 4-Nation winners Belgium early in the match against India at Hamilton today. Rupinder Pal Singh sent his drag into the middle of the cage to give India an early lead (1-0) in the fourth minute. It survived the rest of first quarter.



Within a minute in the second quarter, John-John Dohmen capitalized on a lapse from youngster Varun Kumar while clearing a goalmouth melee. As Varun would look for a favourable decision from umpire, alert Dohmen hit the ball high, which entered the goal on the right side top of the cage (1-1). This is clearly an easy goal to concede.



Indian pressed hard and created quite a few chances to wrest the lead. In particular, India came close to achieve their target twice. First, midway through second quarter, Lalit Upadhyay broke through and sent a nice cross across goalmouth only to see Belgium defender Dorian Thiery diving full length to deflect the ball. One would have thought the same act from any of the Indian forwards would have given them the lead!



At the closing stages of second quarter, moments after Arman Qureshi got a green card suspension, India got its second penalty corner, a soft one. Rupinder Pal Singh however could not make a dent now. His low flick was padded away by the goalie.



Both sides changes sides with honours even.



Last three minutes of third quarter saw two goals emanating. Rupinder Pal converted India's third penalty corner to level the score (2-2). The lead just lasted for another two minutes. PR Sreejesh stopped Belgum's penalty corner attempt, but a forward managed to drag the ball along the sidelines to effect a minus of which Alexander Henxricx struck to the left of stranded goalie. Sreejesh needs to be backed up, which did not happen in this case(3-2).



This lead was nullified by India in the first minute of fourth quarter, which saw four goals. Rupinder Pal took a drag only to see rival goalie blocking but Harmanpreet put the rebound into the cage (3-3).



Thereafter, both teams matched in every department of the game, with a result goals raining.



After wasting its fifth penalty corner, Lalit posted Indian lead in the 53rd minute (4-3).



Belgium got a soft penalty corner in the 55th minute of which Tom Book struck to bring parity (4-4). And then young Dilpreet Singh did his best piece of act to deny Belgium a draw.



India will now meet Japan in its third pool match.



