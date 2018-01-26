KUALA LUMPUR: The duration of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) is too long, says Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) team manager Joseph De Silva.





Joseph hoped the organising committee of the league, scheduled for Feb 23-May 5, would review the matter.



The closing date for entries is on Feb 2. The managers meeting will be held on Feb 10 to discuss the format of the Under-19 league.



Joseph said the league that span over two months would affect the juniors preparing for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.



“We have been participating in the league since 1995 and usually, the league ends in two months,” said Joseph.



“We have a number of players from other states such as Perlis, Kedah and Negri Sembilan, who will be sitting for their SPM examinations. These players will miss their tuition classes and school.



“I hope the organisers will complete the league fast so that the players can also concentrate on their studies,” said Joseph, who has been in charge of the Olak team since the MJHL’s inception 23 years ago.



Teams will be using this year’s MJHL as part of their preparation for the Sukma (Malaysia Games) in Ipoh in September.



Last year a total of 30 teams – 10 in Division One and 20 in Division Two – featured in the league.



The Star of Malaysia