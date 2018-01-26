

All eyes on him: Tenaga will be out to stop Terengganu’s Gonzalo Peillat (left) from scoring in their top-of-the-table clash today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Failure to convert chances and sloppy defence stick out like a sore thumb for Terengganu in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





And it’s giving coach Sarjit Singh a big headache.



The shortcomings were exposed in Terengganu’s last two matches against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



They drew 2-2 in the first round match last Sunday in Bukit Jalil and also drew 1-1 in Kuala Terengganu on Wednes­day.



Former national coach Sarjit said they needed to tighten up their game.



“The team need to score at every chance and also beef up their markings in defence,” said Sarjit.



“We cannot afford to drop points anymore in the remaining four matches if we harbour any hopes of winning the Premier Division title.



“Four teams have an equal chance of winning and I believe it will go down to the wire.



Tenaga Nasional lead the six-team standings with 13 points from six matches while Terengganu are second with a point adrift.



KL Hockey Club (KLHC) are third with 11 points and UniKL are fourth with nine points.



All four teams have four more matches to go.



Terengganu face Tenaga in a top-of-the-table clash today at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



Defender Ahmad Shakeel Butt will miss the action as he has collected eight demerit points and face one match suspension.



“Tenaga rely on teamwork and they are fast on counter attacks.



“They’ll be going all out to end our unbeaten run to stay top of the standings. We need to make full use of our chances,” said Sarjit.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said they would be keeping an eye on world’s top penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat.



“We’ll have a chance of ending Terengganu’s winning streak in their own backyard if we can stop Gonzalo from scoring,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia