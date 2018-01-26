By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: KL Hockey Club (KLHC) are slowly but surely making their mark in the Premier Division.





The star-studded team, powered by six import players and seven national players, have registered three consecutive wins and are third in the standings with 11 points in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



They outplayed Maybank (5-1) and trounced TNB-Thunderbolt (7-0) in the first round matches before beating the Thunderbolt (4-0) in the second round.



And today, KLHC will be out to maul the Tigers at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said his team had enough depth to deliver the three points.



“We’ve scored three consecutive wins and we hope to keep the momentum going,” said the former national assistant coach.



Maybank, powered by six foreign players, are having their worst season in the league as they have only one point in six matches.



KLHC will be banking on Jang Jong-hyun today to deliver goals from penalty corners.



The South Korean, who was the top scorer in the MHL last season, has netted seven goals in six matches.



Chiow Chuan, who guided KLHC to win two titles – the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and Charity Shield – said the destiny to win the league title was in their own hands.



“We’ve four more matches to go and we need to win every match to clinch it. It is easier said that done.



“We’ll take one match at a time and we cannot hope for other teams to do us a favour,” he said.



KLHC’s biggest challenge will be against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) on Sunday.



Their other matches are against Tenaga Nasional on Jan 31 and Terengganu on Feb 2.



The Star of Malaysia