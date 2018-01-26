He is excited to showcase his talents on the international stage



Logan Green





Jethro Eustice (middle) is hoping to enjoy a mightily successful 2018, starting with the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Germany next month.



The 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is just around the corner, and kick-starts a busy year on both the indoor court and outdoor turf for South African Jethro Eustice.





The former Arbor Primary School learner and Benoni Northerns Junior Hockey (BNJH) player will fly the flag for the BlitzStoks at the indoor hockey showpiece in Berlin, Germany from February 7 to 11.



He also hopes to be on the plane to Australia’s Gold Coast for the XXI Commonwealth Games in April and the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India in November and December.



Team SA for the Commonwealth Games is expected to be announced on January 26.



The Benonian is well aware of his outdoor hockey ambitions for the year, but is fully focused for now on achieving success with the BlitzStoks.



“I have never been to an Indoor Hockey World Cup before, so I am really excited about what will happen in Berlin,” said Eustice.



“My expectations are quite simple; I am going there to learn more about the sport of indoor hockey and to try my best to express my talent on the international stage.



“The BlitzStoks have a good chance of making some inroads into becoming a top indoor hockey nation in the world, but the tournament will be the ultimate learning curve for us,” Eustice added.



“On a personal level, I will like to see myself scoring many goals from penalty corners, as well as being the person who will bring that little extra for the better of the team.”



South Africa is drawn in the six-team Pool B against Austria, Belgium, Iran, Russia and Switzerland, and Eustice is expecting tough competition.



South Africa will need to finish in the top four places of the pool to earn a quarter-final berth.



“After watching some of the European nations fight it out in the EuroHockey Championship recently, I will be expecting a very fast style of indoor hockey, with the teams scoring plenty goals,” Eustice said.



“This will mean we will have to be sharp on our defence, but also extremely effective on attack.



“The toughest opponents will definitely be Austria and Belgium, who both played in the final of the Euros.



“We can’t dismiss the Russians and the unknown entity of Iran, who will be strong and tough to break through.



“It will be a tough pool to get through to the quarter-finals, but we are expected to do that, and if we get a bit of luck, with an easier opponent in the quarter-finals, we could just sneak into a semi-final.



“A top four position is our ‘gold medal’, but to get into the quarter-finals is our first goal.”



A major fundraising effort has been on the go to get the team to Berlin.



“We have been working tirelessly to find some sponsorship and to raise the funds to cover our expense to Berlin,” Eustice said.



“Our crowdfunding is still taking place, and those interested in helping the team can find out more on www.thundafund.com/project/blitzstoksworldcup2018.



“This process will be continuing until February 7, to help us get as much as possible.



“We have been truly amazed by the support and messages from the hockey community around South Africa, and even certain parts of the world.



“The BlitzStoks would like to thank everyone who has helped, in any shape or form, over the last month.”



Never one to forget his roots, Eustice thanked all those who have helped him in his career throughout the last 20 years.



“From where I started in Benoni all the way to where I am now, it has been an amazing experience and I hope there will be more great experiences to come.”



Benoni City Times