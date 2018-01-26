The Irish indoor final line up is confirmed following the provincial indoor finals in Leinster and Ulster this weekend. Ards and Queens were triumphant in Ulster on the ladies and mens sides respectively. While in Leinster, Railway Union ladies and mens sides were both victorious and will be joined by runners up Three Rock in the mens competition and Glenanne in the ladies.





The 2018 Irish Indoor Finals will take place on Sunday 28th of January 2018 in St Columba's College Dublin. All matches will be streamed live on our Youtube page, click here!



Match schedule:



10am Mens- Railway v Queens

11am Ladies semi final 1- Glenanne v Ards

12pm Ladies semi final 2- Railway Ladies v Galway

1pm Mens - Queens v Three Rock

2pm - Third place play off - ladies

3pm - Railway Men v Three Rock

4pm - Ladies Final



