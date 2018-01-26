By Elizabeth Mburugu



Champions Telkom shelved their ambitions of winning the Africa Cup of Clubs Championships title on a clean slate after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Ghana Police.





The clash was tightly contested at Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.



The nine-time continental winners were on course until Ghanaian Police captain Nafisatu Umaru drew first blood in the 48th minute to stain their run. Telkom, who make the bulk of the national women’s team, should have marked her well as she has been staging brilliant attacks. This was the second time in less than three months that Umaru has tormented Kenyans. She scored Ghana’s winning goal in last October’s Africa Cup of Nations cum World Cup qualifiers, subjecting Kenyans to a 2-1 defeat.



Telkom had taken the lead through Audrey Omaido seconds to the half-time break but failed to hold on to it, allowing the Ghanaian cops to restore parity in the last quarter. Team coach Jos Openda expressed displeasure over the performance, saying they had it all but lost focus. “It was a mistake conceding that goal, we had it all. When we scored first, I knew that were on the right track," said Openda.



The Standard Online