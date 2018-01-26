By BRIAN OTWAL IN ACCRA, GHANA





Telkom's Lillian Aura (left) in action against Ghana Police during their Africa Cup for Club Championship match on January 25, 2018 at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom on Thursday secured their place in the final of the ongoing Africa Cup for Club hockey Championship after a 1-1 draw with Ghana Police in their last preliminary match.





The result at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium saw the nine-time champions finish top of the pile with 13 points, booking a final date with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Saturday.



GRA drew with Nigeria’s Kada Queens 0-0 to finish second with 10 points same as Police, but nicked second place courtesy of their superior goal difference.



Telkom had taken the lead at the half-hour mark through Audrey Omaido’s third goal of the competition, but conceded their first goal at the tourney as international Nafisatu Umaru levelled for the hosts after 47 minutes.



It was the first time Telkom had dropped points in any competition since they drew 2-2 with Strathmore University Scorpions in a KHU women’s Premier League match on July 24, 2016.



Telkom coach Jos Openda, who had set a target of winning the competition without conceding a goal, was however relieved to make the final.



“Conceding the goal was a mistake because we had the game in the bag. But we are happy with the result because had we lost this match we would have been out of the competition,” Openda said.



In Thursday’s match, Telkom appeared to be suffering from fatigue of playing four matches in five days with Police on top in the early proceedings.



Telkom keeper Cynthia Anyango twice saved from skipper Umaru and Telkom took the lead with the final piece of the action to lead 1-0 at the halftime break.



A lapse in defence saw Telkom punished 17 minutes later with Umaru scoring to level the scoreline for Police. The goal saw the homeside, buoyed by the home crowd, go in search of a winning goal that would have sealed their place in the final.



Umaru, Cecelia Ofoi and Rejoice Noi all went close but were thwarted by Anyango’s heroics as well the Telkom defence marshalled by the experienced Terry Juma.



Telkom, who are chasing a record 10th title, will now have to overcome GRA for a second time having beaten them 1-0 on Wednesday.



The 20-time national champions opened their account at the tourney with a 5-0 drubbing of Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens, before edging out compatriots Strathmore University Scorpions 1-0 in their second match.



They then beat Kada Queens 3-0 to make it three wins on the trot. Strathmore on the other hand have found the going tough losing four straight matches.



Daily Nation