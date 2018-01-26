OLIVIA CALDWELL





Marcus Child was influential when he was brought off the bench for the Black Sticks on Thursday night in Hamilton. ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks proved too strong for Japan in their 6-2 win on Thursday night to keep them in the running for the gold-medal match of the Four Nations tournament.





New Zealand showed some positive play in a more dominant match than their loss to India on Wednesday – the main difference being their clinical finishing.



The home side took some time to gain momentum with their first goal coming midway through the second quarter off a brilliant reverse from Harry Miskimmin to put them in front.



Captain Blair Tarrant was thrilled with his side's dominance and felt prepared for their crucial match against world No 3 Belgium on Saturday.



"Our goals were pretty special today – we transferred the ball from one side to the other which is what we have been working on," Tarrant said.



Also in the second quarter, the Black Sticks were able to do what they couldn't against India and score of their first penalty corner opportunity. A clinical shot from Dane Lett took the Black Sticks into the halftime break 2-0 up.



Japan never really made the Black Sticks fight from this point and should have been easy pickings. However, several goal-scoring opportunities went begging early in the second half – one of those Stephen Jenness will remember after he was unable to put the ball past the keeper in a one-on-one.



There was an ounce of over-eagerness from the Black Sticks when they were close to the attacking circle and turned over ball they would usually have control over. But Marcus Child again showed his steady head in the midfield when he was brought off the bench early on, with his leadership giving the game some direction.



Coach Darren Smith would be pleased to see some aggression that was lacking in Tauranga last week in the first round of the Four Nations. However, Japan's stacking of players in the circle made it difficult for them to get any shots away.



The match took a turn in the direction of the home side when George Muir slotted a perfect goal late in the third quarter to make it 3-0 and in the final quarter, Jenness eventually got the goals he was seeking; first from a penalty corner then from general play.



Japan were able to sneak one past substitute goalkeeper Devon Manchester with five minutes to go, then Child netted for the victors before Japan got the last goal among eight.



Earlier, India upset Belgium 5-4 in another high scoring thriller.



New Zealand 6 (Stephen Jenness 2, Harry Miskimmin, Dane Lett, George Muir, Marcus Child) Japan 2 (Koji Yamasaki, Hirotaka Wakuri). HT 2-0.



India 5 (Rupinder Singh 2, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh) Belgium 4 (John-John Dohmen, Felix Denayer, Alexander Hendrickx, Tom Boon). HT 1-1.



Stuff