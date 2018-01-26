By Christopher Reive





Black Sticks' Shea McAleese. Photo / Photosport.



The Black Stick were clinical in front of goal on Thursday night, dominating Japan 6-2 in the second match in their Four Nations campaign in Hamilton.





After India beat Belgium 5-4 in the early match, the Black Sticks and Japan added to the goal-fest, however it looked like things might have gone differently early on.



Both sides had their chances in the opening period, with the goalkeepers making important saves to keep things scoreless after the first quarter.



The Black Sticks opened the scoring in the second quarter through an unlikely source, with defender Harry Miskimmin firing a rocket into the top corner from the top of the circle.



Fellow defender Kane Lett followed suit soon after to give the Black Sticks a 2-0 halftime lead.



From there, the Kiwi side went on with the job as George Muir and Steve Jenness got their names on the scoresheet before Japan struck back.



With time winding down in the fourth quarter and the result out of reach, Jenness added to hit total before Marcus Child made it six for New Zealand.



With a couple of minutes left Japan got another back, but the Black Sticks coasted to a 6-2 victory.



They'll now play Belgium on Saturday with a chance to play in Sunday's gold medal match on the line.



The New Zealand Herald