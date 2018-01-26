



PALO ALTO, Calif. – January 25, 2018 – A chilly evening welcomed the U.S. Women’s National Team and The Netherlands to the pitch at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. for the first match of the series. Two goals in each half for The Netherlands disrupted USA’s play as they tried to generate positive attack, but the final score stood in favor of the Oranje 4-0.





“For us it a matter of committing to progress and growth,” commented Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), USWNT Captain. “Coming out making sure we don’t play timid, forcing us to make decisions and progression as the series moves forward.”



The opening minutes were met with both squads finding their rhythm and positioning on the field. A few circle entries for The Netherlands were met by USA’s defense, as Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) stepped up to make a hard tackle on one opportunity. Just 6 minutes in, a long ball down the left-side of the field found Kitty van Male who maneuvered past two USA defenders to finish and give the Oranje a 1-0 lead. USA tried to reciprocate but struggled to work the ball into their attacking end. With a minute remaining in the quarter, The Netherlands was successful off a penalty corner when Caia van Maasakker’s drag flick sailed into the net making it USA 0, Netherlands 2.



A spark came from USA to start the second quarter as they took possession to their attacking end but were unable string the final passes together. This forward momentum was short lived as the Oranje took the ball to the other end of the field. A close chance came when Laura Nunnink spun and dumped the ball across the goal to a teammate, but USA marked tightly and cleared it away. A few more chances came for The Netherlands but Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) made a save and USA held strong as the half finished out.



Picking up where they left off, The Netherlands instantly took it the other way almost capitalizing off a dangerous turnover, but USA was able to recover possession. Play was back and forth for a period before Gonzalez swept it ahead to Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) who generated some offense. When the Oranje regained possession, they used their speed to take USA’s defense head on. The quick ball movement forced Briggs to make a great save as the rebound fell to The Netherlands, but the attempt went over the goal. A string of penalty corners was earned for the Oranje before they tallied their third goal off an unsuccessful 16-yard clear by USA. Quick passing found Maria Verschoor positioned perfectly on the far post to tap it in and make it USA 0, Netherlands 3. Momentum maintained with The Netherlands forcing Briggs to make back-to-back saves and defend a penalty corner before the quarter concluded.



The final quarter continued with USA trying to break The Netherlands’ strong-hold on the defensive end. In the 55th minute, The Netherlands’ Lidewij Welten found room at the top of the circle and ripped a backhand in to extend the lead. A minute following, USA took it the other way where a near cross by Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.) was cleared by The Netherlands’ goalkeeper Josine Koning. Time wound down with a few promising looks for the USA but the score stood at USA 0, The Netherlands 4.



“Internally, we need to focus on what we can do to play,” said Gonzalez. “We know The Netherlands is a good squad and consistently No. 1 and there are reasons for that, but we need to focus on our strengths and hone in and being consistent with that.”



The U.S. Women’s National Team will have tomorrow off before taking on The Netherlands on Saturday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. PT for match two of the series. Althought this game is completely sold out, all games will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com. For the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official USWNT vs. The Netherlands Series Event Page.



USFHA media release