

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Seven of the players on the final shortlists for the FIH’s Hockey Stars awards will play at the EHL KO16 in Rotterdam at Easter, showcasing the quality of talent on display at the world’s best club competition.





It follows the announcement earlier today of the last three in each of the categories with all of the men’s player of the year nominees set for the EHL as a result of the combination between the public vote and peer voting from fellow players.



Indeed, KHC Dragons’ star defender Arthur van Doren – the EHL FINAL4 ambassador in Antwerp last June - is included in the last three for both the men’s and Rising Star categories. He won the 2016 Rising Star award.



For the top men’s honour, Mannheim and Argentina corner ace Gonzalo Peillat and Rot-Weiss Köln’s driving force Mats Grambusch are up against van Doren.



On the Rising Star list, Uhlenhorst Mülheim’s Timm Herzbruch and KHC Dragons new midfield signing for this season, Victor Wegnez, are the talents vying for the laurels.



For the Goalkeeper of the Year, SV Kampong’s David Harte – having helped the Utrecht club to the Hoofdklasse crown in 2017 – won the last two editions of the prize. He is shortlisted along with Argentina’s Juan Vivaldi and Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch.



For the women’s awards, Argentina’s Delfina Merino, the Netherlands’ Lidweij Welten and New Zealand’s Stacey Michelsen are up for the player of the year.



Aisling d’Hooghe, USA’s Jackie Briggs and England’s Maddie Hinch vye for the goalkeeping honours and the Rising Star is between Maria Granatto (Argentina), Germany’s Nike Lorenz and Dutch woman Xan de Waard.



The winners will be revealed at the official Awards ceremony on the evening of February 5 in Berlin.



Euro Hockey League media release