The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the top three candidates for the Hockey Stars women’s and men’s Player, Goalkeeper and Rising Star of the Year Awards for 2017.





After voting closed on 15 January, calculations have been made incorporating both the online fan vote and peer voting, which includes votes from fellow players. The winners will be revealed at the official Awards ceremony on the evening of 5 February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.



Listed in alphabetical order, these are the top three candidates from the initial shorlist who received the most votes:



Women’s Player of the Year: Delfina Merino (Argentina); Lidewij Welten (Netherlands); Stacey Michelsen (New Zealand).



Men’s Player of the Year: Arthur van Doren (Belgium); Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina); Mats Grambusch (Germany).



Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Aisling D’hooghe (Belgium); Jackie Briggs (USA); Maddie Hinch (England).



Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: David Harte (Ireland); Juan Vivaldi (Argentina); Vincent Vanasch (Belgium).



Women’s Rising Star of the Year: Maria Jose Granatto (Argentina); Nike Lorenz (Germany); Xan de Waard (Netherlands).



Men’s Rising Star of the Year: Arthur van Doren (Belgium); Timm Herzbruch (Germany); Victor Wegnez (Belgium).



The world will be able to find out who wins by tuning in to FIH’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The results will also be posted on the official event website following the conclusion of the ceremony.



Previous winners can be found on the official event website here.



