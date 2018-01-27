



MALAGA, Spain - In three days time, the U.S. Men's National Team looks to follow up on their successful 2017 campaign on a high note as they prepare for the 5 Nations Tournament in Malaga, Spain. The team's momentum from medaling in two major competitions, including the men's Pan American Cup, has the squad looking nowhere but up as they look to start 2018 with an exclamation mark. The USMNT will face familiar opponents in this five-team tournament, which features some of the top in the world.





The 5 Nations Tournament will take place from January 29 to February 4, with each team playing each other once. USA comes into the tournament ranked No. 26 in the FIH Hero World Rankings, the same ranking the team has held since rising from No. 29 last April. They will open the tournament against No. 23 Scotland, a team that previously bested USA in a four-game series in 2010. USA will also be going up against host nation No. 9 Spain, as well as No. 10 Ireland and No. 11 Canada.



US 5 Nations Tournament Schedule



Monday, January 29, 2018



USA vs. Scotland 10:30 a.m. ET



Wednesday, January 31, 2018



USA vs. Spain 11:00 a.m. ET



Friday, February 2, 2018



USA vs. Canada 11:00 a.m. ET



Saturday, February 3, 2018



USA vs. Ireland 8:00 a.m. ET



5 Nations Tournament Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.) Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), Jon Klages (Berlin, Germany), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Nick Molscan (Wanganui, New Zealand), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.)



Prior to the 5 Nations Tournament, Team USA will face Spain in two friendly test matches on January 27 and 28. The No. 26 FIH Hero World Ranked USA opens up tournament competition on Monday, January 29 against No. 23 Scotland. This is followed by games with No. 9 Spain, No. 10 Ireland and No. 11 Canada. To finish the trip, they will play Chile in an additional pair of friendly matches on February 6 and 7.



For more information regarding the 5 Nations Tournament, including full schedule, results and coverage throughout the tournament, visit the event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release